Egypt: Sisi Directs Increasing Participation of Scientific Research in Development Process

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed Sunday increasing the participation of the scientific research system in the country's comprehensive development plan.

Sisi also directed increasing the allocations, earmarked for the scientific research system, as part of plans of outlining scientific solutions for the challenges faced by the country and paying much focus to enhancing the scientific research services in different centers and institutes.

The president's directives came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla, and Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, where they reviewed the role of the scientific research institutions in supporting and enhancing the state's development projects.