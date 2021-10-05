Egypt: Sisi Directs Increasing Participation of Scientific Research in Development Process

4 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed Sunday increasing the participation of the scientific research system in the country's comprehensive development plan.

Sisi also directed increasing the allocations, earmarked for the scientific research system, as part of plans of outlining scientific solutions for the challenges faced by the country and paying much focus to enhancing the scientific research services in different centers and institutes.

The president's directives came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla, and Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, where they reviewed the role of the scientific research institutions in supporting and enhancing the state's development projects.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X