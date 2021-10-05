Egypt: Parl't Defense Committee to Implement Sisi Security Strategy

4 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Mohamed Abdel Rahman Radi, the secretary of the defense committee of parliament, said Monday that the committee intends to implement the strategy of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to achieve security and stability in Egypt, the Arab world and Africa.

The committee is willing to contribute, through legislation and observation, to maintaining Egyptian and Arab national security, Radi said in statements to MENA.

He added that the legislative agenda of his committee includes many draft laws meant to achieve a quantum leap in terms of national security.

As secretary of the committee, Radi assured he would support all suggestions and requests submitted by the government with the aim to enhance security levels in Egypt and protect its unity.

Egypt, under President Sisi, has made numerous achievements and restored its leading and pivotal role, the secretary said, adding that the committee would, therefore, back "wise and leading" policies of the political leadership regarding all internal, regional and international issues.

Radi greeted President Sisi, the Armed Forces and the great Egyptian people on the 48th anniversary of the October War victory.

He prayed to Allah to keep Egypt's security and stability under the wise leadership of President Sisi.

Radi also thanked all members of the defense committee for electing him for the top parliamentary post and vowed to support all that would help maintain security and stability in Egypt.

