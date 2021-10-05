Egypt: IDSC - Egypt Comes in Top Position On Govtech Maturity Index

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Sunday that Egypt made big progress in terms of government technology maturity.

Egypt came in a top position with big investments and good practices in the field of government technology, according to a 2021 report by the World Bank - GovTech Maturity Index: The State of Digital Transformation in the Public Sector.

The Egyptian state is making constant and quick steps to apply the digital transformation system, the IDSC affirmed, citing Egypt's 2030 vision and strategy meant to turn the Arab country into a society that supports knowledge and innovation.

The IDSC particularly touched upon efforts exerted so that Egyptians could depend on advanced technology applications to get their services done, noting that this was highly appreciated by many international institutions concerned.

The IDSC reviewed the outcome of the 2021 WB report, which focused on digital transformation efforts in Egypt over the past five years.

The World Bank has developed the GovTech Maturity Index (GTMI) to measure key aspects in the four focus areas of digital transformation in the public sector: core government systems, public service delivery, citizen engagement, and GovTech enablers.

The flagship report presents a global snapshot of GovTech maturity across 198 economies, a diverse set of good practice examples and entry points for enhancing GovTech.

It also highlights a selection of 22 good practice cases seen across income and maturity levels.