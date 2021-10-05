Libya, Guest of Honour At 16th Edition of MEDIBAT

4 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Libya will be the guest of honour at the 16th edition of the Mediterranean Building Exhibition (MEDIBAT) organised by the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIS) on October 6-9, 2021 at the Sfax International Fair.

During a conference held on Monday at the CCIS seat, the organisers announced the participation of 17 countries from the three continents (Africa, Asia and Latin America), namely Tunisia, Libya, Cameroon, Algeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Gabon, Senegal, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Indonesia and Venezuela.

In addition to the exhibitors representing the various niches and activity sectors in the construction and public works field, 11 official delegations and 4 ministers will be present at this event.

Prestigious institutions and business networks will also be represented through the presence of senior officials or delegations. Among these structures are the Permanent Conference of African and French-speaking Consular Chambers (CPCCAF), the Arab-Asian Chamber of Commerce (AACC) and the Africalink business network, which will officially launch the Africalink Tunisia Committee during the exhibition.

The organisers pointed out that a "Libya day" will be organised on October 7, focusing on "the Tunisian-Libyan partnership projects and the reconstruction of Libya."

Throughout the exhibition, a set of parallel events will be proposed such as the Scientific Forum, the Economic Forum, the Entrepreneurship Forum or a round table on the theme "Post-COVID19 architecture."

