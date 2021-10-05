Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - 12 Athletes to Represent Cameroon

As preparations heighten few days to the competition, delegations of other participating nations began touching down the country over the weekend while others are announced today.

Some 12 athletes drawn from the Cameroon National Cycling team and SNH Velo club will be representing the nation in the upcoming Chantal Biya International Cycling Race which effectively kicks-off on October 6, 2021. For the National team, a total of six athletes including Bissa Badodja, Jeremie Kossoko Sadikou, Jordan Kamdem, Marios Njotchui Fouekeng and Njasse Popouna will be on the kick off line. As for SNH Velo club, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo, Jodele Artuce Tella, Yaou Gadji, Boris Tientcheu, Rodrigue Nounnawe Kuere and Ismael Voukeng will be taking part in the race.

In all, some 60 athletes drawn from across the world will be participating in the sporting jamboree. Apart from Cameroon, the national teams of Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Slovakia and Mali will be an integral part of the race. Club de la Defense and Martiques sport cyclisme of France are participants. Global cycling team of Netherland will also be taking part in the race. The Matigues team was the first to arrive Cameroon ahead of the competition. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo and some members of the SNH velo club equally arrived Cameroon on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after a training camp in France and are announced in Bangangté today, Monday 4, 2021. Meanwhile, the Cameroon National team is said to be currently sojourning in Bangangté and getting acquainted with the terrain before kick-off. The other teams are expected to arrive Cameroon progressively with a majority to touch down today. The teams will be presented tomorrow October 5, 2021 in Bangangté

Meanwhile, administrative and technical preparations ahead of the event are heightening. On Friday October 1, 2021 when we visited the Cameroon Cycling Federation Headquarters in Yaounde, stakeholders were busy making final touches. Though with a lot of pressure, the jovial nature of organisers seemed to have made work light. The Federation's headquarters was equally decorated in the colours of the tour. Barely few days to the competition, stakeholders assured us that all was ready for the competition to effectively begin.