Cameroon: Men's World Volleyball Championship - Cameroon in Tough Group

The Vice champions of Africa have been pooled in Group D alongside France, Slovenia and Germany.

The Volleyball Lions of Cameroon now know their adversaries at the 2022 Men's World Volleyball Championship in Russia. They have been placed in Group D alongside France, Slovenia and Germany. The Lions picked a spot in the World Championship after qualifying for the final of the 2021 Africa Volleyball championship in which they emerged Vice Champions. Their brave performance at the African level this season was widely lauded but they have a bigger task ahead which is the world championship especially as they have been pooled with reputable nations in international volleyball. France recently had a remarkable outing at the Olympic Games and will be coming to the competition to leave a mark. Slovenia was equally very brave in the European championship and Germany is better ranked at the world level. Both nations will therefore not be coming to the competition to joke but to play with the objective of winning.

Despite the international strength of these nations, we gathered that the Volleyball Lions began strategizing immediately after they picked a spot in the World Championship. Contrary to public opinion that the team will be going to the competition to only participate, stakeholders are confident that they are going to give in their best and progress in the competition. The prior objective of the head coach, Guy Roger Nanga is to cross the group stage. To attain this objective, the Lions will have to roar louder than their group phase opponents. Worth mentioning is the fact that these are opponents that do not have the same level with Cameroon in terms of technical knowhow, financial backings and infrastructural prowess. Crossing the group phase will therefore be possible only through proper and intense preparation. Stakeholders also see the world championship as an opportunity to test their strength at world level and better prepare for the next African Volleyball championship with the objective of becoming champions at the continental level.