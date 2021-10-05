Cameroon: Civil Status Registration - Second Phase Modernisation Process Launched

The initiative was kick started on September 30, 2021 in Yaounde.

In line with efforts to safeguard civil status data, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development, Ebongue Makolle Fred Rodrigue, on behalf of the Minister, has launched the second phase of the Support Programme for the Modernisation of the Civil Registration System abbreviated (PAMEC). The initiative kick started on September 30, 2021 is being supported financially by the German government through the German cooperation GIZ.

Launching the programme, the Secretary General said, just like the first, it targets councils in the implementation of an inclusive and reliable system and the production of population statistics. Cameroon, he stated, is engaged in an irreversible manner, the dynamic modernisation of the civil status registry, in coherence with Agenda 2020 of the United Nations and Agenda 2063 of the African Union. The Germans, through PAMEC, and the European Union through the Support Programme for Active Citizenship in Cameroon (PROCIVIS), Ebongue Makolle cited, have supported efforts of the government from the first phase of the initiative. "The government of Cameroon under the stewardship of the Head of State is on a vast programme on the national modernisation of the civil status registry, not only taking into consideration the evolution of our society, but also to meet up with international standards." he stated.

Meanwhile, the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Dr. Corinna Fricke, said, her government has for some years now being supporting Cameroon is several development sectors such as environmental protection, agriculture and rural development as well as health. To her, good governance is one of the priority sectors of German support, given that it affects the positive outcome of the other sectors. "The good governance cluster of GIZ provides financial support, decentralisation and community development, and for three years now, direct support for the modernisation system of the civil status registry in Cameroon," she said, adding that the programme will provide an inclusive demographic system. "The objective of this support is to guarantee a legal identity to each citizen, to enable them enjoy their fundamental rights such as access to education or the participation in democratic elections," she noted.