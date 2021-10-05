Cameroon: Guinea Conakry - Coup Leader Sworn in

The ceremony took place at the Mohammed-V Palace in Conakry on the eve of a public holiday celebrating the 1958 declaration of independence from France.

Guinea has sworn in Colonel Mamady Doumbouya as Interim President after leading a coup that saw the overthrow of Alpha Conde on September 5, 2021. He took the oath of office on Friday, October 1, 2021 in the presence of the Head of the Supreme Court, Mamadou Sylla for a yet to be specified transition period. The former French legionnaire, 41, becomes Africa's second-youngest leader, after Mali's Assimi Goïta, 38, who also staged a military takeover. Col Doumbouya just like all members of his government are barred from contesting in future elections under plans to restore civilian rule.

Speaking at the Mohammed V Palace in Conakry, the new President said his mission is to "restructure the state" by writing a new constitution, tackling corruption, changing the electoral system and putting in place "free, credible and transparent" elections, while also "respecting all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed", reports AFP news agency.

Both the West Africa regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the African Union have suspended Guinea. ECOWAS also imposed sanctions against the coup leaders, demanded release of Alpha Conde and return to constitutional order within six months. While the United Nations apart from condemning the coup, called on the coup leaders to activate a speedy return to civilian rule.

Meanwhile, in the "charter" unveiled on Monday, September 27, 2021 the junta leaders promised the drafting of a new constitution, organization of "free, democratic and transparent" elections. The document (charter) says the Transitional President is the "Head of State and supreme chief of the armed forces, he determines the policies of the Nation", with the power to name and fire an interim Prime Minister who will be a civilian. The coup is the second in the region, after Mali, in less than 13 months.