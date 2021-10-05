Cameroon: Economic Diversification - UN Official Applauds Government's Efforts

Antonio Pedro, made the remark in a farewell audience granted him by Minister Felix Mbayu on September 29, 2021.

The outgoing Director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Sub Regional Office for Central Africa, Antonio Maria Afonso Pedro, has appreciated mechanisms put in place by the government of Cameroon to boost economic diversification. This was during a farewell audience granted the UN official by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on September 29.

In his statement to reporters after the audience, Antonio Pedro said the five years he spent in Cameroon were beautiful as he learned how to work with the government to achieve strategic goals. The strategic goals, he noted, were defined together with the government of Cameroon and the entire Central Africa community. "There are a couple of important aspects which I will like to applaud the government, first, it was the ratification of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, and the formulation of the national Afcfta strategy which is aimed to ensure that Cameroon as well as other nations can benefit from an access to a larger market of 1.2 billion people now and 2.5 billion by 2050, which I will like to say is the combined population of China and India today. With that propulsive force, we can catalyse the development and emergence of very productive and competitive countries in Africa, and Cameroon is well placed," Antonio Pedro stated.

While appreciating the political space given to the ECA in Cameroon, Antonio Pedro said development partners under his coordinator aligned with strategic priorities of member countries and responded accordingly as the situation warranted.