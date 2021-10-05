Somalia's FM Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

DOHA [SMN] - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Mohamed Abdirizak, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation and a number of regional and international issues, in addition to several topics of joint interest.

Somali PM Mohamed Hussein departed Mogadishu on Monday for Qatar, where is he expected to hold bilateral talks with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.