Ghana: Struggling Neoplan Ltd to Be Absorbed Into 1D1F - - President Akufo-Addo

The government will absorb Neoplan Ghan Ltd into its flagship One District, One Factory initiative, to resuscitate the company.

This decision follows a request made to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, and the Managing Director of Neoplan Ghana, Mr Georges Nassar, for an intervention by the government to save the company from imminent collapse.

Neoplan (Ghana) Ltd was established in 1974 under the Kutu Acheampong's Regime, as a joint-venture company between the Government of Ghana and Gottlob Auwarter GmbH to produce buses for Ghana's public transport fleet. It became the first bus manufacturing company in West Africa.

In 2001, the then government of former President Kufuor contracted Neoplan Ghana for eight years to build 450 buses for the Metro Mass Transport fleet.

Since then, the company has not been able to secure any such government contract, and, with the inability of the company to secure orders from the private sector, its operations have been limited to bus repair and maintenance services, which have led to recurring losses

Visiting the premises of the company on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said it was under the government of John Agyekum Kufuor, in 2001, that the company's fortunes were revived, and the same would be done under his administration.

Responding to a request to place its orders for the provision of buses with Neoplan, President Akufo-Addo indicated that "we are going to make sure that that order is brought very soon."

On his part, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, said Neoplan has been a household name since the 70s, and, just as former President Kufuor did to ensure the revival of the company, President Akufo-Addo would do the same.

He stressed that the agenda that has been pursued by President Akfo-Addo since he came into office in 2017 has been to move Ghana away from being a mere producer and exporter of raw materials to a value-added, industrialised economy, which is the surest means of creating the necessary numbers of jobs for the masses.

Neoplan, according to the Minister for Trade and Industry, was responsible for the production and distribution of 450 buses for the Metro Mass Transit, some of which are still very much in use.

"The President has heard you. All you want is that what Kufuor did, President Akufo-Addo should do the same for you... If Ghana has the money to import buses, which in turn creates jobs for foreigners, why don't we use the same money to import to recapitalise Neoplan? This is what the President is going to do for you. There are good times ahead of Neoplan. Neoplan shall rise again," Alan Kyerematen added.