Ghana: 13 Sectors to Spearhead the Fight Against Cyber-Crimes in Ghana

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has designated 13 sectors as critical parts of the economy to lead the fight against cyber-attacks in the country.

The 13 sectors, which will be at the forefront of data protection in the country are National Security and Intelligence, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Banking and Finance, Energy, Water, Transportation, Health, Emergency Services, Government, Food and Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Education.

One hundred and eighty-eight institutions across these 13 sectors have also been given the legal backing as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Owners.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who disclosed this at the launch of the 2021 Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra said this was pursuant to Section 92 of Act 1038 (the Cyber-security Act 2020).

She said Sections 35-40 of the Cyber-security Act give a clear baseline of the establishment of cyber-security requirements for all centres designated as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Owners and provide procedures for incident response, requirements for audit and compliance enforcements by the Cyber Security Authority.

The Act also provides outlines for technical and organisational measures to be adopted by designated CII Owners in protecting the CII systems and networks, she added

She said the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) which is required by law to implement the Act would provide support and guidance to the designated CIIs for their effective operations.

She said all cyber-security practitioners, ITC training institutions, technology service providers, among others are required to register with the Cyber Security Authority to protect data in their possession.

On his part, the Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi Boasiako, hinted that the World Economic Forum has approached Ghana to implement a private-public partnership for cyber-security development, adding that, this was because of the recognition by the government to work closely with the private sector to improve the country's cyber-security situation.

Ghana, as a party to the Budapest Convention and United Nations Convention on cyber security, was contributing to reforms and innovations to improve criminal justice in global cyberspace, he said.

Public Relations Unit Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.