Egypt: Cabinet - State Exerts Big Efforts to Achieve Comprehensive Development in Sinai

The Cabinet Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) asserted that the State has been exerting strenuous efforts over the past few years to achieve comprehensive development in Sinai and link it with the country's various governorates.

This came in an infographic published by IDSC on Monday 4/10/2021 under the title of "Sinai is the Axis of Achievement".

The infographic made it clear that September witnessed the inauguration of several development projects in Sinai which aim at benefiting from the available resources.

It also highlighted the recent inauguration of the desalination water plant and the water lifting stations along with other projects of bridges and roads.

Herein attached the link of the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7s55YsvjAqw.

MENA