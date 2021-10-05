Africa: Egypt, Russia to Hold Talks On Middle East, Africa Crises

4 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday 4/10/2021 that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will confer later in the day in Moscow with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, who is here on a three-day visit, on crises in the Middle East and Africa.

The ministers will discuss how to further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

They will also exchange views on a set of regional and international issues and means of working out political settlements in addition to implementing joint ventures.

Sergey Lavrov visited Egypt in April 2021 and held discussions with Shoukry on the updates in the MENA region including updates in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Libya.

They also discussed boosting cooperation and relations between Cairo and Moscow, and the latest developments on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X