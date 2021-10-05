Somalia: Egypt Sends Medical Assistance to Somalia to Combat Covid-19

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population dispatched, a military plane loaded with medical aid provided to Somalia.

"In an implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt sends medical and pharmaceutical aid to the brothers in the State of Somalia," Col. Gharib Abdul Hafez Gharib Official Military Spokesperson of Egypt Armed Forces said.

Somali Ambassador in Egypt Elias Sheikh Omar thanked President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people for their continuous support to his country during COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the strength of the historical ties between Egypt and Somalia. He expressed his aspiration for more Arab support to his country in all fields.

Moreover, the Arab League has approved a medical grant to the Somali Ministry of Health to support its efforts in combating the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Somalia ministry of health said that the Horn of the African nation has 6,801 COVID-19 cases and 1,137 fatalities.

The country rolled out its mass vaccination exercise on March 16, the exercise had given priority to the frontline health workers, essential service providers and the elderly.