Somalia: Egypt Sends Medical Assistance to Somalia to Combat Covid-19

4 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population dispatched, a military plane loaded with medical aid provided to Somalia.

"In an implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt sends medical and pharmaceutical aid to the brothers in the State of Somalia," Col. Gharib Abdul Hafez Gharib Official Military Spokesperson of Egypt Armed Forces said.

Somali Ambassador in Egypt Elias Sheikh Omar thanked President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people for their continuous support to his country during COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the strength of the historical ties between Egypt and Somalia. He expressed his aspiration for more Arab support to his country in all fields.

Moreover, the Arab League has approved a medical grant to the Somali Ministry of Health to support its efforts in combating the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Somalia ministry of health said that the Horn of the African nation has 6,801 COVID-19 cases and 1,137 fatalities.

The country rolled out its mass vaccination exercise on March 16, the exercise had given priority to the frontline health workers, essential service providers and the elderly.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X