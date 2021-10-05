Zimbabwe: More Showers Expected Today

Scattered thunderstorms and light rainfall occurred in several places across Zimbabwe yesterday, although some areas in the south saw falls as high as 28mm, the Meteorological Services Department reported.

More showers are expected in some areas today but the cloud system over the country was, however, slowly moving out, the department reported.

"Highest rainfalls were measured in some places such as Masvingo 28mm, Bulawayo Goetz 16mm, Nkayi 14mm, Matopos 10mm and Chinhoyi 6mm. This morning all areas were mostly cloudy with patchy morning rain, said the MSD.

MSD forecasts a cool and moist easterly airflow across parts of Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland with the rest of the country should be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.

"Risk of respiratory-related ailments such as asthma, hay fever, colds and flu due to the temperature fluctuation," said the MSD.

The department took the opportunity to repeat warnings against starting veld fires.

"While land preparations are very vital at this stage, those engaged in such on-farm and other outdoor activities are reminded that it is illegal to start veld fires.

"Keeping warm is important for everyone to avoid catching a cold. Ensure the young and the elderly are adequately dressed, especially early morning and late evening," said the MSD.

For expert advice on preventative and redemptive measures for colds and flu, the public was advised to consult a local health practitioner.

The public were also advised to put out any fires found in the open veldt and along road-sides and not to leave any fire unattended.