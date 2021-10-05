Zimbabwe: Palestine Blasts Illegal Sanctions

Palestine has called for an end to the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe saying the measures are illegal and not benefiting anyone.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassari said this after meeting the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday.

The two discussed several issues, chief among them, the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and also the occupation of Palestine by Israel.

Both parties agreed that sanctions should be removed and Palestine should become a state free from Israeli occupation.

"We have agreed with our friend Zimbabwe that sanctions should be removed.

"Palestine is totally against the sanctions and we ask that they be removed today, it is illegal and it does not help anybody," he said.

"I want to thank Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament for the strong message of solidarity and his call to end Israeli apartheid occupation," he said.

He said besides agreeing on the removal of sanctions, the two parties had discussions on cementing bilateral relations between their parliaments.

"The meeting was fruitful; we exchanged ideas on how we can deepen our ties.

"We exchanged solidarity message between the two countries. Palestine and Zimbabwe have historical relations between the two national movements of Palestine and Zimbabwe even before independence and I think we have great memories together that we should keep alive in the memory of our new generation," he said.

Ambassador Almassari said there were a number of Memoranda of Understanding that were going to be signed between the two countries to strengthen relations in different sectors.

Adv Mudenda said Zimbabwe officials from the foreign affairs and international trade committee in 2017 visited Palestine and Palestinian officials were also expected to visit Zimbabwe.

"We discussed issue of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and we agreed that these should be removed because they are illegal.

"Palestine calls should have continued sustainable drive at our bilateral level including the African Union (AU) and United Nations until the Palestinian cause is finally consummated to that the people of Palestine can enjoy their statehood side by side with Israeli as a state on its own.

"The two should respect each other in terms of international boundaries that we agreed to way back in 1967 and this should be respected and two states should live side by side," he said.