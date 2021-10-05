Tanzania: Prime Minister - 80 Percent of First Vaccine Consignment Used Up

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the Covid-19 vaccination exercise has reached more than 80 percent with a few more jabs left.

Tanzania received a total of 1.058 million vaccines from the United States on July 24,2021 and the inoculation campaign was officially launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 29 this year.

This comes after the government launched a special campaign to encourage vaccination in various places including churches and public gatherings.

Majaliwa made the remarks on Monday, October 4, 2021, while opening the fifth empowerment forum organized by the National Economic Empowerment Council (Neec).

"We have a vaccination exercise. Thank God we have reached 80 percent or there about, we are left with very few vaccines in the regions," he said.

He said the issue of vaccination is voluntary but it is important because it helps to increase nutrients in the body and if a person gets it he will not be as fast as someone who has not been vaccinated at all.

He instructed regional commissioners to provide education and awareness about the importance of vaccinating the vaccine.