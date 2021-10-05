Zimbabwe: Killer Bogus Cop in Court

ONE of the four bogus police officers, who allegedly assaulted, resulting in the death an illegal commuter omnibus driver at Whitehouse Shopping Centre in Harare, yesterday appeared in court charged with murder.

Watson Mutondo (23) was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to October 18. Mr Mangosi also advised Mutondo to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State led by Mrs Heather Mhlanga-Muokoto alleges that on September 14 this year, Mutondo teamed up with Allan Tirivashoma Gwara, Abdulla Mlokoti and Trust Chidoma.

Dressed in police uniforms, the four went to the shopping area where they spotted a commuter omnibus dropping off a passenger.

The kombi had the late Luke Zuze as the conductor and was being driven by George Chirwa. It is said the quartet approached Zuze and Chirwa accusing them of operating a non-Zupco commuter omnibus.

The court heard that Zuze snatched the vehicle keys and attempted to run away but the four bogus policemen caught up with him.

They allegedly started assaulting him with batons.

It is said that Mutondo and his accomplices realised that Zuze had been seriously injured and rushed him to Sally Mugabe Hospital where later died on September 17.

Mutondo was later arrested and found in possession of police uniform including trousers, a grey shirt and black boots which were recovered from his girlfriend's residence in Epworth.