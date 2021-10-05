Zimbabwe: Zim Tourism Students Find Jobs in Us, Italy

SEVENTEEN Zimbabwean students who graduated from SAHTC, The Hospitality School in Harare on Saturday, have today started work in the United States after securing contracts with Ritz Charlton Naples Florida while three students have also started at Scuola Cusina in Rome, Italy.

The development tourism authorities described as a major breakthrough for the local tourism and hospitality industry.

The students who studied for the Chefs on Stage Culinary Arts Management diploma left the country on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said the acceptance of Zimbabweans in the US and Italy was a sign that the local tourism and hospitality industry had the potential to surpass current levels.

ZTA director head Africa and Middle East, Mrs Praise Muzandu said the development was a shot in the arm for the county's tourism industry.

"Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is very excited about this development whereby Zimbabwe trained chefs who have been able to break into the international hospitality industry," she said.

"We are very proud they are going to raise the flag of Zimbabwe high and we are aware that there are a lot of countries in the world with a number of Zimbabweans working in different fields. As the regulator of the tourism industry, we look forward to such exchange programmes."

SAHTC director Mr Michael Ferrell said it was impressive that young people were becoming role models in branding Zimbabwe on a global scale.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for our chefs to go to the Broadmoor Destination Resort in Colorado Springs which has 800-plus rooms and two golf courses. So it is one of those great experiences one can have in life."

"As a training school, we are very proud to have made a positive impact on Zimbabwe"s education and ensuring that the trainees who study with us also proceed to get gainful employment or to run their own establishments."

Mr Ferrel said next month more Zimbabwean chefs from his school will be on their way to the United States. He said SAHT was very proud to have made a positive impact on Zimbabwe"s education and ensuring that the trainees who study proceed to get gainful employment or to run their own establishments.

Italian Embassy, third secretary Mrs Paola Honorati said the development testifies how Zimbabweans are in demand world over overdue their abilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Zimbabwe Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Two students from SAHTC and a chef from the Victoria Falls Hotel are in Italy for training course on 'Cucina Italiana' (Italian cooking) at the 'Istituto Superiore Apicio-Colonna Gatti' School located in the city of Anzio. This development shows how Zimbabweans are wanted world over due to their resilience and ability to work," she said.

Over the years over years the school has enrolled scores of trainees and has also established very strong liaisons with some of the leading tourism and hospitality industry players both local and abroad.

This has resulted in SAHT sending a significant number of our trainees to several prestigious properties across borders for attachments, internships as well as full-time employment.

The Hospitality School has established relationships with prestigious, fives tar luxury resorts such as The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Ritz Carlton Naples in Florida, Montage Deer Valley Resort in Utah and Ritz Four Seasons Hotel in Doha.

Last month the school sent five students to The Broadmoor resort.