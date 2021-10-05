Zimbabwe: Ministry Pledges to Assist Musicians

Victor Maphosa recently in Chikupo, Murehwa

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, has said his ministry's doors are open to assist all musicians who are not receiving their royalties.

Mr Mangwana said this over the weekend while officiating at the tombstone unveiling of the late popular musician Tinei Chikupo who died in 1992 aged 40.

His remarks came after he noted that a lot of musicians were raising concern over payments of their royalties.

"The challenge musicians say they are facing is that they are not getting any money from their played music. Every time a musician's song is played on radio, the law says that song should be recorded and a compilation of all songs from each musician should be made monthly and a cheque should be generated and the money is given to those musicians. These are called royalties.

"Musicians are saying these royalties are not being paid out properly. Even those families of departed musicians should get royalties if any song of the deceased artiste is played.

"These past two years, President Mnangagwa has urged us as a Ministry to make sure musicians are given their royalties from the likes of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Zimpapers radios, ZiFM and other stations across the country.

He said the Government was also concerned about piracy.

"Shops like Power Sales, Express and others used to sell music. The money from those sales would be given to musicians and recording companies. A huge chunk of it would be given to the musician.

"In the event that the musician died, that money would be given to the family.

"However, a lot of artistes can testify that the issue of piracy is affecting them. The Chikupo family should visit relevant offices to address this issue.

"Our offices are there also to assist. If you come to us, we will also give you the support so that your issues can be addressed. All musicians should get assistance on the issue of royalties."

It took the generosity of Jenaguru Arts Centre Clive Malunga to spruce up Chikupo's grave and erect a mausoleum.

Family spokesperson Mr Fungai Chikupo paid tribute to Malunga for his gesture.

"We are grateful for the work that was done by Cde Malunga and his team to ensure that our father was honoured.

"He died more than 20 years ago and his grave was in a sorry state until Cde Malunga came and spruced it up," said Mr Chikupo.

Malunga worked in partnership with the Culture Fund, Nyaradzo Holdings, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to organise the event. He thanked Mr Mangwana for sparing time to grace the occasion.

Chikupo was mentored by Jackson Phiri and Shepherd Chinyani and rose to prominence in Norton where he made waves as a dancer.

He relocated to Mverechena in Domboshava where his music career continued to flourish. He later rubbed shoulders with the likes of John Chibadura, Nicholas Zacharia, the late Simon and Naison Chimbetu and Cephas Karushanga.