Namibia Bounce Back Against Rwanda

NAMIBIA's under 19 cricket team bounced back from their defeat to Tanzania last Friday with an emphatic 111-run victory against Rwanda yesterday.

Competing at the Africa u19 World Cup Qualifier in Rwanda, Namibia were all out for 204 runs off 48 overs, which proved to be more than enough as they dismissed the hosts for 93 off 38,5 overs.

Namibia's innings got off to a steady start with Ryan Moffett and Ramon Wilmot putting on 35 for the first wicket before Moffett was dismissed for 18.

Jan Balt contributed 11, while Wilmot went on to reach his half century before being dismissed for 51 off 76 balls (1x6, 5x4).

The unfortunate Gerhard Janse van Rensburg was run out for a duck for the second time at the tournament, but JW Visagie revived the innings with a gritty 37 off 59 balls (3x4).

Further down the order, Dylan Leicher scored 26 off 33 balls, Louis Peters 18 off 17 balls, and Renier Bosman 20 not out off 16 balls as Namibia reached a competitive 204 all out.

Parfait Mugisha was Rwanda's best bowler, taking three wickets for 39 runs, while Steven Ntwari took 2/28.

Rwanda lost their first two wickets with only 26 runs on the board, but captain Didier Ndikubwimana and Oscar Manishimwe put them back on track with a 40-run partnership.

Ndikubwimana was, however, run out for 33 which precipitated a batting collapse as Rwanda lost their next seven wickets for only 27 runs. Manishimwe was the only other batsman to reach double figures, scoring 15, before the whole side was out for 93.

Wilmot also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 11 runs, while Renier Bosman took 2/15 and Jan Balt 2/19.

Namibia are now second on the log on four points, behind Tanzania on six, while Uganda and Rwanda are both on two, and Nigeria on zero points.