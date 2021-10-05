Namibia: Gladiators Out of Cosafa Cup

THE Brave Gladiators will be playing for pride against Eswatini at the Cosafa Women's Championship Cup in South Africa today.

Namibia are out of the running for the top honours after their 3-0 hiding at the hands of Zambia's impressive Copper Queens on Sunday.

The uncompromising Zambians are among the favourites of the competition, having scored eight goals in two games without reply at the tournament.

They lead Group C with six points from Uganda on four. The east African guest nation can also advance from the pool should they defeat Zambia today.

Uganda hammered bottom side Eswatini 5-1 on Sunday to enhance their bid for a last four berth. Namibia are second-last on a point with Eswatini barren.

Namibia head coach Woody Jacobs said lapses in focus at crucial moments were the undoing of his side against Zambia.

"It was a tough match but all in all I think the girls did well. They really gave it their all," Jacobs told Cosafa TV.

After walloping Eswatini 5-0 in their opener last Thursday, Zambia showed the Gladiators just how well-drilled and robust a unit they are with a comprehensive display inside the Madibaz Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"I think for the first 45 minutes [the plan worked], only that lapse in concentration towards the end, we conceded with virtually the last kick of the game," said Jacobs.

"If you go in and lose a game and you did what you could, you did your best, then for me I'm satisfied.

"I think we gave Zambia a good run for their money. The 3-0 scoreline is a bit flattering, and not to say the scoreline was supposed to be bigger because they didn't overrun us. They are a good team and well coached," he observed.

Zambia coach Florence Mwila was understandably pleased with the Copper Queens' output.

"The girls were a bit panicky in the first half, you saw how they held us. We didn't play our game well. But then we told them to calm down and that's why in the second half we were able to dominate the play," she said.

"And those chances that we missed, we talked about the fact that we needed to utilise every chance we get on goal. Because what we want is a win and we don't want to qualify by negotiation, we want to qualify by winning it."

The Brave Gladiators face Eswatini with one eye on the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which commence shortly after the Cosafa championship.

"One point from two matches against two quality teams is fair enough for me because the positive I take out of all this is the match fitness we are building up," Jacobs noted.

"A match is the best yard stick to measure the level of fitness and I believe in our case, we need to up our game in terms of competing against quality teams and keeping the awareness.

"A win is always a morale booster, so we will recover, get back onto the pitch and go into the match against Eswatini with a winning spirit," Jacobs said.

Presently, Malawi occupy the best runner-up spot across all the groups, and will be in the semi-finals should Uganda fail to beat Zambia.

Malawi put Angola to the sword yesterday, running out comfortable 2-0 winners and improve their points tally to six.

Top of Pool A are South Africa who saw off last placed Mozambique 3-1.

Earlier yesterday, Zimbabwe briefly occupied the second-best qualifier spot after a commanding 3-0 defeat of Botswana. However, only Tanzania will emerge from Group B after maintaining their unblemished record with a 3-0 victory against fellow guests South Sudan to advance as pool winners.