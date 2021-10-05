Zimbabwe: Debtors Owe Zibagwe Rural District Council $56 Million

THE cash strapped Zibagwe Rural District Council is owed $56 million by its various debtors, a situation which has negatively impacted on service delivery.

Speaking at a recent full council meeting, ZRDC Chief Executive Officer Farai Machaya said the non-compliance of the debtors to service their debt is adversely affecting council on the service delivery front.

"Our debtors and creditors as at 30 June 2021 2021 are ZW$56 076 889,85 and $14 011 700,06 respectively. Our debtors continue to struggle in honouring their obligations to Council and there is continuous engagement for them make debt settlement plans. The non-compliance of most of our debtors is affecting our capacity to liquidate our creditors as they fall due an also in the provision of service delivery. In a bid to mitigate the risk of litigation we are engaging our creditors to a regular basis to come up with debt settlement plans," Machaya said.

Further ZRDC has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 scourge.

Zibagwe during the 2nd quarter of 2021 realised $22 million against a quarterly target of $42 million, translating to a 39% success rate.

"Our annual budget performance as at 31 July 2021 is $8 345 928 which is 22,5 % of the local revenue budget of $187 985 880. Our revenue increased by 62% in the second quarter, revenue remains low as the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect business operations. Following the rollout of the vaccination programme we expect the economy to be fully opened, thus further increasing revenue collection," he said.

Turning to effects of Covid-19, Machaya said the virus affected employee total performance.

"The pandemic is increasing operational, labour and accompanying costs. We took heed of Government's directive to reduce staff coming to work and during the period under review, we were alternating employees in a bid to decongest offices. This to a larger extent helped in curbing infections. We shall continue to intensify social distancing, sanitization, wearing of masks and observation of WHO and government guidelines. More than 2000 man hours were lost due to the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, but we are happy that no lives were lost within council," he said.