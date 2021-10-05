Namibia: Telecom Donates Furniture to Ohangwena School

Telecom Namibia has donated 300 desks and chairs to Okanghudi Combined School in the Ohangwena region.

The furniture is worth about N$90 000.

Telecom senior manager for regional technical operations Junias Kalimbo said the donation was done in support of the government's agenda to deliver quality education and ensure the dignity of learners.

He further stated that Telecom Namibia believed the development of Namibia was not the responsibility of the government alone.

"Telecom Namibia remains committed to the social and economic growth and development of the people of Namibia," said Kalimbo.

He added: "We trust that the donation will serve the purpose for which it is intended and that the community will be custodians of this donation.

"We strongly call upon the principal, teachers and learners to protect this furniture for the present and future generation."

Speaking at the same event, Ohangwena region director of education Isak Hamatwi said his directorate was facing many educational challenges, some of which was a lack of adequate furniture in classrooms.

"As a friend of education, Telecom came to our rescue by meeting the government halfway in addressing furniture shortage in schools such as Okanghudi," he said.

Hamatwi added that without the help of companies and individual people, the government was finding it hard to achieve its goals of providing inclusive, quality education to Namibian pupils.

"The school staff and learners in particular, now that we have facilities at our disposal, I challenge you to repay them with excellent academic achievements," Hamatwi remarked.

The principal of Okanghudi Combined School, Matheus Nekongo, said it was not only his school that was in need of furniture, but schools throughout the Ohangwena region.