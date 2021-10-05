Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Urge Council to Invest Public Transport Infrastructure

As the rain season approaches, Bulawayo commuters have urged Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and ZUPCO to invest in bus stop infrastructure.

Most bus stop shelter in the city has been vandalized, exposing commuters to rains and sunny conditions.

Bulawayo Vendors Traders Association (BVTA) Executive Director Michel Ndiweni challenged the city council and the public transport company to repair as well as build new bus stop infrastructure in the city.

"As the rain season fast approaches, we are appealing to the city council and ZUPCO to make sure that there is adequate shelter at bus terminuses in the city. Right now, our members who constitute the bulk of commuters are at risk to the rains. They need decent and appropriate shelter especially during this time of COVID-19," said Ndiweni in an interview with New Zimbabwe.Com.

The BVTA Director also urged the government to also set up funds for both urban and rural bus stop infrastructure.

"As a country, we should invest in sound bus stop infrastructure like what developed countries are doing. We cannot allow a situation where commuter spend hours waiting for transport in an open space. Let us modernize our bus terminuses and even provide free internet at these places," said Ndiweni.

The chairman of Mahlabazulu Residents Association Gilbert Ndlovu echoed similar sentiments.

"On Sunday some parts of the city received rains and some commuters were soaked. This is unfair on the commuters who pay rates to the city council. The issue of shelter at bus stops should be seriously looked into," said Ndlovu.

The MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza also chipped in saying: "Instead of diverting residents money to build a Manson for the mayor, council should construct more bus shop shelter at bus terminuses. This is what is called service delivery. It a pity that most of our councilors have been recalled from council otherwise the party would have directed the councilors to look into this issue," said Chirowodza.

On Sunday heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded some parts of the city.