Eritrea: Regular Session of Desert Locust Control

4 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 04 October 2021- The 66th Regular Session of the Executive Committee of the East Africa-Desert Locust Control Organization convened today at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

Representatives of Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda are taking part in the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hirui Asgedom, D. G. of Agricultural Inspection at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that in the year 2020/2021 desert locust in our region was very devastating and in some member countries they saw desert locust for almost after more than 70 years and that shows there is a need to revise prevention and control strategy of our Organization DLCO-EA to properly serve the member countries.

Mr. Stephen Njoka, Executive Director of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa, on his part said that in the past years the Ministries of Agriculture of the affected countries in collaboration with national institutions and regional organizations continued to train desert locust officers, organize survey and control teams and also deploy ground and aerial logistics to contain the situation early enough.

Mr. Stephen also urged member countries to integrate their resources, exchange timely information, develop capacity and preparedness to combat desert locust invasion and thus promote food security in the region.

