Namibia: David, Amutoko Win Windhoek City Run

SALOMO David and Anna Amutoko won the men and women's marathon titles at the Namibre Windhoek City Run on Sunday.

David was a comfortable winner in the overall male category, completing the 42km event in two hours 37 minutes 8 seconds, nearly 20 minutes ahead of Kristof Ndunga (2:56:53), while Eldo Nel came third in 3:24:09.

David, who runs for Namibia Correctional Services Athletics Club, said everything went fine from the start.

"The race went well and once you win you never see a problem with the race actually, so it was just fine. From the start, me and Christopher Ndunga were leading and around 15km, he couldn't keep up with the pace, so I decided to go ahead on my own. It wasn't really that tough once you are leading and knowing that no one is coming from behind, so I enjoyed the race," he said.

It was the third time that David had won the marathon, but he said the course was a bit different this year.

The previous two races I won were quite hilly, but now they changed the course, and this course for me is a little bit too flat. "I'm actually not used to the flat road, I like to challenge myself more on the hills, to go up and down, that is where my strength is," he said.

David, who is a veteran athlete at the age of 47, said he was just running for the enjoyment and to stay healthy.

"Now that I'm a veteran, I'm just running for my health. I enjoy running a lot. I have been running since I was a youth and I can't stop training. And once I train, I have to compete no matter what race it is. I'm not aiming for the Olympics, because I know age is catching up with me. So, now I'm just doing it for fun and for the love of the sport," he said.

Amutoko was a runaway winner in the overall women's category, completing the 42km in 3:11:29, while Lynn Hartung-January came second more than an hour behind in 4:18:08, and Armore Theron third in 4:20:43.

Amutoko said her race went smoothly.

"The race was very good, we started on time, the road was very nice and there were no traffic problems."

It was the first time that Amutoko had won the 42km category at the Namibre Windhoek City Run, but she has shown steady progress in recent years. In 2019, she won the 21km half marathon at the same event, while last year she came second in the 42km marathon and first in the Rossing Marathon.

"I'm now aiming to make the Namibian team for next year's Commonwealth Games, so I'm going to train very hard," she said, adding that her teammate at the Namibia Defence Force Athletics Club Helalia Johannes was a big inspiration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Helalia is my teammate and she helps me a lot. She is helping me by coaching me and she motivates me a lot," she said.

It was the fourth time that Namibre has sponsored the event, which has become a regular feature on the Namibian sporting calendar over the past decade.

This year's event saw a fine turnout of more than 300 athletes, of which 251 completed their events.

The other category winners were as follows:

10km Female overall

1 Victoria Kaliteka 39:57,44

2 Helena Mateus 44:49,10

3 Ivonne Ndahambelela 45:09,25

10km Male overall

1 Simon Paulus 31:40.85

2 Matias Simon 31:54,84

3 Kornelius Ndahangwanasho 31:56,81

21km Female overall

1 Risa Dreyer 1:33:19

2 Magdalena Mwetuvaya 1:45,02

3 Helena Iipinge 1:45,47

21km Male overall

1 Daniel Paulus 1:07,42

2 Jeremia Shaliaxwe 1:08,26

3 Rainhold Tomas 1:13,08