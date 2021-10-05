Zimbabwe: ZSE Launches Online Mobile Trading App

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange has launched an online trading application which will enable retail investors a smart way to manage their investments in a highly informative way.

In an update, ZSE chief executive officer, Justin Bgoni said the application's availability is effective from this week.

"We are excited to be launching the ZSE Direct Mobile App with effect from 04 October 2021 with all the key features that are available on the web-based version.

"The ZSE Direct Mobile App is currently available on Google Playstore for Android users, with plans to make it available on Apple Store in the shortest possible time," he said.

The commodities market has also added new features to the ZSE Direct platform launched one year ago that will allow broad information access.

The platform has evolved over time introducing key features that have made the ZSE into a friendly and yet sophisticated market especially for retail investors.

These have assisted investors on the web-based version and include a user friendly interface, a view of one's portfolio, Market statistics and market depth, price range on both sell and buy tabs.

Through the feedback received from clients, ZSE Direct added the odd lot feature, where clients can place bids or offers for volumes from 1 up to 99.

Bgoni said to ensure that clients reinvest their proceeds faster, ZSE Direct Instant was also added ensuring that all sell proceeds from successful matched and confirmed sell orders are credited to the ZSE Direct wallet of clients on the same trading day.