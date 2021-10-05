Malawi: UTM Top Brass in By-Elections Campaign Blitz

UTM heavyweights have gone on a campaign launch blitz canvassing support for their parliamentary candidates in all three constituencies, two in central region and one in the northern region, where the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will be conducting by-elections on October 26, 2021.

UTM's 'iron lady' Patricia Kaliati who is Secretary General of the party and also Minister responsible for Gender and Community Development has vowed the party will sweep all constituencies.

Speaking in Dedza at Mchepa School ground on Sunday, September 3, 2021, Kaliati said development can only take place in a country where its people are hunger free and have access good education, women and girls are protected among others.

Kaliati unveiled Patrick Siwinda as the candidate for the party.

"Voting for Siwindi is good choice for development of this area and promised that the aspirant is ready to help the constituency with different types of developments.

Speaking earlier, UTM Director of Women, Annie Nyadani Makuta reiterated a call that peace and harmony are the prerequisite of socioeconomic transformation of any nation.

"I would like to call upon all stakeholders to hold hands and desist from using foul language that may lead to violence but rather ran issue- based campaign to woo voters. Violence will not bring down the price of fertilizer or give you water, free education, portable water, community college among others. I therefore urge you to coexist regardless of our political differences as you vote for Liwimbi," the charismatic said Makuta.

In his remarks, Liwimba promised to keep his promises once he is voted into office.

"Today, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign as a member of Parliament for this area," Mr liwimbi told his supporters which included chiefs. " I promise you that I will never ever let you down,"

Liwimbi said he will fix the problem that have rocked this country, we have to talk and eradicate, corruption that is still thriving, tribalism that is there, employ youths in strategic positions among others.

"Over fifty years after independence we are still begging for donations from the international community failing to achieve the dream of our founding fathers to make us economic independent because of corruption and nepotism," said Liwimbi.

The UTM top figures are expected to be in Mzimba on October 4, 2021 and Nkhotakota in on October 5, 2021 to unveil their candidates.

In Dedza, Kaliati was joined by Campaign Director, Makwenda Chunga, Campaign Director, among other top officials.