Zimbabwe: Police Bosses Sweat Over Rampant Indiscipline

GOSPEL Musician Blessing Shumba's Munyu Hauchavavi hit song has caused a stir in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) after two officers appeared in a video lip syncing the song and displaying Zimbabwean Dollar notes in apparent dejection over its lack of value went viral on social media this week, spooking the law enforcement agency's bosses.

The trending video resulted in police commanders issuing out a Memorandum raising concerns about the apparent indiscipline among cops and threatening sanction.

The memo, by Officer Commanding Police Mt Darwin district, directed to officers in charge of Mt Darwin district and copied to Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga over the weekend, warned police officers against abusing social media platforms.

"This Headquarters has noted with concern the proliferation of photos and videos on social media platforms where police officers are openly seen denigrating the government, uttering political statements and improperly dressed with some female officers posting sexually seductive photos and videos in full Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform," the Memorandum, seen by NewZimbabwe.com Monday, reads.

"The current trending video on the social media where two members are seen openly dressed in Police uniform, holding a swipe card, while displaying local currency notes and lip syncing to the lyrics of the song Munyu Hauchavavi (Salt) by Blessing Shumba, is a case in point," the memo reads.

The top cop said the conduct is tarnishing ZRP's image and is contrary to the dictates of the disciplinary code as espoused in the Police Act, Chapter 11:10.

"Commanders are implored to immediately identify such members and take decisive action which includes disciplinary trials and boards of inquiry (suitability)."

Police officers have on several occasions appeared on social media in uniform acting contrary to their ethics and code of conduct.

A few months ago, an officer in uniform was seen on social media drunk and unable to walk as some members of the public laughed at him as he lost balance several times falling to the ground.

Some female officers have had their videos awash on social media showing off their beauty to the public.