Malawi: One Person Missing As Boat Capsizes On Lake Malawi

5 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

One person is missing while several others have been rescued after a boat they were traveling in capsized on Lake Malawi.

The development occurred in the wee hours of Monday at Mtawa, which is around Usisya area in Nkhata Bay.

The district police spokesperson, Kondwani James, confirmed the development, adding that, together with officials from the Marine Department, they are investigating the matter.

He said the incident occurred at a distance of 16 kilometers from the shore.

James said the police will provide full details of the accident after finalizing their investigation.

It is suspected that overloading caused the accident.

