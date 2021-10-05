South Africa: Government Communications On Passing of Veteran Journalist Val Boje

press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) joins the media and communications sector in mourning the passing of veteran journalist, Ms Valerie Boje.

According to the media statement issued by the National Press Club, Val passed away in the morning of Monday, 04 October 2021.

GCIS wishes to express its condolences to her family, friends, colleagues in the media and communication sector as well as the National Press Club members.

The GCIS worked closely with Val in both her previous role as the Editor of the Pretoria News as well as the Chairperson of the National Press Club.

As government communication, we have lost one of the most professional and dedicated journalists. She understood that at times media and government need to collaborate in order to better serve the people of South Africa and she was always ready to do that.

May her departed soul rest in peace.