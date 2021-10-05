South Africa: Airports Are Story-Making Factories

opinion

I read somewhere that airports are story-making factories: People waiting to watch their loved ones walk further and further away from them until they can no longer be seen.

Today is my turn ... "You have a suitcase filled with dreams, on your way to another continent and I have my memories of bidding you farewell, not knowing when I will see you again. I wanted to paste a red and white 'Fragile: Handle with care' sticker over my heart, like a band-aid to ease the pain," I thought.

Through all the changes that human beings must face throughout their lives, few are as wide and complex as those that take place during the emigration of loved ones. Emigration signifies a life-changing experience; this is true not only for the emigrant but also for those remaining behind. Emigration is not only defined by grief and loss; neither is it all about opportunity and adventure. Vital in telling parents' emigration story after their children move abroad are airports.

An airport is a space that features frequently as a definitive link in the chain of emigration events. Is there a more transitional space than an airport? It is a space made up...