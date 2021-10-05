Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Brace for Odi Debut Against Ireland

ZIMBABWE national women's cricket team captain Mary-Anne Musona says her charges are aiming to play their best cricket befitting of the grand occasion when they face Ireland in their maiden One Day International (ODI) match at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The opening game of the four-match series will be the Lady Chevrons' first assignment since being awarded ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April.

"Personally I'm really happy and excited about tomorrow, about playing Ireland mainly because it's our first outing after being given ODI status. So everyone in the team goes down in the history books tomorrow and we just want to play our best cricket and enjoy the moment. It's a moment that will not come again and it will live on for the rest of the life of Lady Chevrons," Musonda said ahead of the first game.

The Lady Chevrons will head into the series with their confidence high as they are still basking in the glory of winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Botswana recently.

The tour precedes the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier, to be held in Zimbabwe, next month.

Both teams believe the four match-series will go a long way in preparing them for the competition.

The Zimbabwe women, who were hard hit by Covid-19, last year following the cancellation of their fixtures, have had a decent schedule this year.

They hosted the South Africa Emerging side, Thailand and briefly Pakistan.

They had a successful campaign, in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, in Botswana.

Zimbabwe won the tournament and will represent Africa in the final global qualifiers next year.

The players returned to camp last week, after they had been given one week off to recover from the hectic schedule, which saw them play seven matches inside 10 days.

Zimbabwe last played Ireland in Harare four years ago.