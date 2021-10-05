Sudan: Officer Killed in Another Raid On Terrorist Cell in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — A member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded during a raid on a terrorist cell in Jabra in south-west Khartoum on Monday. Four suspects were reportedly killed as well.

Six alleged terrorists were held, according to various media sources.

Witnesses reported that security forces in armoured vehicles surrounded the hotel building where the terrorist cell had set up its main office in one of the apartments.

The accused had taken a number of people as hostages, they said. The shooting continued for many hours on Monday afternoon.

A security agent was killed, and an intelligence officer with the rank of major and two policemen were wounded. Four suspects were reportedly killed as well.

The sources also stated that the day before, on Sunday, eight terrorism suspects were held in the Nile East neighbourhood in Khartoum North and in Omdurman.

Radio Dabanga received unconfirmed information about the injury of people who rushed to the site of the accident to see what was happening. In response, young activists in Jabra warned the residents of the neighbourhood not to approach the place of the raid.

Last week, 15 suspects were detained during raids on a terrorist cell affiliated with Islamic State in Jabra and in El Azhari in southern Khartoum. Five security officers and a vehicle driver were killed. Another officer was injured.