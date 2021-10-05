Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Unstoppable in China

FORMER Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi has continued his prolific form after surpassing the 20-goal mark in China's second tier League One in just 25 games on Sunday.

Mushekwi grabbed a brace for Zhejiang Greentown in a 4-1 away win over Nanjing City on Sunday after having also scored the opener in a 3-0 win over Suzhou Dongwu in mid-week.

The 34-year-old has now taken his tally to 21 goals in 25 games this season as his side chase promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Such has been Mushekwi's scoring form of late that he has been on target in all of the last five games for his club.

His double on Sunday means he has six goals in the last five games.

This is the second time that he has scored in five consecutive games having done the same from late July into August through a period in which he scored seven.

The top scorer award is now his for the taking with Nigerian forward Chisom Egbuchulam of leaders Meizhou Hakka on 17 goals.

Despite his brilliant scoring form, Mushekwi was surprisingly left out of the Warriors squad for the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana on October 9 and 12 respectively. Instead interim coach Norman Mapeza opted for the trio of skipper Knowledge Musona, Knox Mutizwa and Terrence Dzvukamanja, who is currently struggling to get any game time at Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile Mushekwi's club is in third place but on the same number of points as the team in second in the chase for promotion to the Chinese Super League.

The top two teams in League One go up automatically while those in third and fourth at the end of the season then go into the promotion play-offs against teams from Super League.