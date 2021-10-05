South Africa: IEC Ditches Foggers for 1 November After Spending R7m On Registration Weekend

4 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan and Greg Nicolson

The IEC has abandoned plans to buy 126,000 disinfectant foggers for the local government elections after it was criticised for spending more than R7-million on the disinfectant, which is not recommended for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has struggled to explain why it spent R7.2-million on disinfectant fogger sprays for the 18-19 September voter registration weekend despite long-standing recommendations against using foggers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Since Daily Maverick first reported on the IEC's use of foggers, it has abandoned plans to purchase a further 126,280 400ml canisters of disinfectant foggers to distribute to voting stations for the 1 November local government elections after a meeting with the Department of Health.

"We are not providing foggers for the election day," Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery told Daily Maverick.

"It was our plan, but has now been jettisoned as per [an] advisory meeting with the Department of Health in September 2021."

The IEC distributed foggers to each of the 23,151 voting stations that opened over the special registration weekend. They were used before the opening and after the closing of voting stations on each of the two days of voter registration.

Medical experts have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X