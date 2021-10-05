South Africa: IEC Ditches Foggers for 1 November After Spending R7m On Registration Weekend

analysis

The IEC has abandoned plans to buy 126,000 disinfectant foggers for the local government elections after it was criticised for spending more than R7-million on the disinfectant, which is not recommended for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has struggled to explain why it spent R7.2-million on disinfectant fogger sprays for the 18-19 September voter registration weekend despite long-standing recommendations against using foggers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Since Daily Maverick first reported on the IEC's use of foggers, it has abandoned plans to purchase a further 126,280 400ml canisters of disinfectant foggers to distribute to voting stations for the 1 November local government elections after a meeting with the Department of Health.

"We are not providing foggers for the election day," Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery told Daily Maverick.

"It was our plan, but has now been jettisoned as per [an] advisory meeting with the Department of Health in September 2021."

The IEC distributed foggers to each of the 23,151 voting stations that opened over the special registration weekend. They were used before the opening and after the closing of voting stations on each of the two days of voter registration.

Medical experts have...