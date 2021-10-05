Somalia: Farmajo Congratulates PM Abiy Ahmed Over New Government

ADDIS ABABA [SMN] - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata, Presedent of Senegal Macky Sall, President of Djibouti Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed (Farmaajo), President of Nigeria, Mohammed Buhari and Prime Minister of Democratic Congo Prime Minister of DRC Jean-Michel Sama addressed the inauguration ceremony of the new government of Ethiopia.

The leaders congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for being elected as Prime Ministers and Ethiopians at large for the formation of the new government.

They appreciated the ongoing democratic process in Ethiopia reiterating the commitment of their respective countries to Ethiopia in diplomatic and various areas of cooperation.

The Djiboutian President called for a safe and integrated Horn of Africa, prioritizing Ethiopia's contribution to do so.

Leader also expressed confidence that Ethiopia is in the position of overcoming its challenges and resolving circumstances by itself and continuing its all over development endeavors.