Egypt to Continue Negotiations Approach to Reach GERD Deal - Permanent Rep. At UN Office in Geneva

Egypt's Permanent Representative at the UN Office in Geneva Ahmed Ehab Gamal El Din said on Monday 4/10/2021Egypt has been involved in talks for ten years with Ethiopia on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to reach a fair agreement.

He stressed that Egypt will maintain the adoption of the negotiations approach and raise the issue at regional and international forums till this crisis is settled.

Gamal El Din made the remarks during a high-level panel on water and peace, currently held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parties to the UN Convention on Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

Egypt has affirmed that disputes arising from the use of transboundary waterways and unilateral actions on that score may pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Gamal El Din said Egypt was keen to take part in the meeting although it is not a State Party to the UN convention out from its desire to participate in all international forums dealing with water issues in order to show Egypt's just position as regards its water issue with Ethiopia.

Water scarcity, the increased demand on water resources, and effects of climate change threaten the lives of millions of people and endanger their food security, he said.

Egypt, like many other countries, suffers from water scarcity and high population, which makes it more vulnerable to such risks, the ambassador noted.

Egypt Today