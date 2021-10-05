Egypt: Al Azhar, the Vatican Keen to Continue to Cement Principles of Dialogue, Fraternity

5 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El Tayyeb and The Vatican Pope Francis affirmed on Monday 4/10/2021 their keenness to continue their efforts to cement principles of dialogue and fraternity.

Their remarks came during the meeting "Faith and Science: Towards COP26", which takes place in The Vatican, Al Azhar said in a statement.

Tayyeb and Francis discussed religious, humanitarian, and moral issues that the world faces nowadays and the role of scholars in reducing the intensity of war and division in addition to combating extremist thoughts.

They stressed that they are keen to continue the constructive dialogue and cooperation due to several challenges.

