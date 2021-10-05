Africa: Planning Min - Egypt Vision 2030 Highly Compatible With Africa Agenda 2063

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said on Monday 4/10/2021the national agenda for sustainable development (Egypt Vision 2030) is highly compatible with the Africa Agenda 2063 and the UN SDGs, referring to the implementation of the first phase of the national program for the socio-economic reform and outlining the second phase which is the structural reforms.

Saeed was speaking during a meeting held by the Planning Ministry in coordination with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt with Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda Mahmoud Mohieldin and UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova.

Saeed pointed out that the national program for the structural reform includes short-term and medium-term procedures which are based on a number of axes; demographics, financial performance, logistics, and governance.

It aims to change the structure of the economy by increasing the relative weight of three main sectors; industry, agriculture, communications, and information technology.

The minister talked about the national project to develop the Egyptian countryside by transforming over 4,500 villages into sustainable rural communities, a matter which reduces the rate of poverty.

She pointed to establishing the Sovereign Fund of Egypt in 2018 and the issuance of green bonds in 2020 to be the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to take such move.