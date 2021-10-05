Egypt: Sisi Orders Reviewing Studies On Water Desalination Projects

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to review studies on the water desalination projects in line with the approach adopted by the State to manage water resources.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and a host of ministers, the president followed up on the implementation of high-capacity seawater desalination stations nationwide as part of the 2050 strategic plan, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting also tackled coordination among all bodies concerned and international partners to provide clean water in a way that helps achieve development and serve urban expansion, particularly in coastal cities, the spokesman said.