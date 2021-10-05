Egypt: Sisi Orders Reviewing Studies On Water Desalination Projects

5 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to review studies on the water desalination projects in line with the approach adopted by the State to manage water resources.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and a host of ministers, the president followed up on the implementation of high-capacity seawater desalination stations nationwide as part of the 2050 strategic plan, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting also tackled coordination among all bodies concerned and international partners to provide clean water in a way that helps achieve development and serve urban expansion, particularly in coastal cities, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X