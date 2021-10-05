Egypt Condoles With Oman Over Cyclone 'Shaheen' Victims

Egypt on Monday 4/10/2021 expressed its utmost condolences to Oman over victims of the tropical cyclone "Shaheen," which hit the country and left many persons dead and wounded.

The cyclone caused serious, material damage nationwide, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry added Egypt is reiterating its full solidarity and support for the Omani government and people at these critical circumstances.

Egypt said Oman is capable of riding out the plight under the wise leadership of sultan Haitham bin Tarik, it said.

MENA