Egypt: NCHR Member Lauds Naming Khattab to Chair Council

Member of the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) Nivine Mosaad has praised naming ambassador Moshira Khattab to head the council.

Mosaad, who is a professor of political science, told MENA on Monday 4/10/202' that naming Khattab conveys a great message on the high status held by women since Khattab has become the first woman to chair the council.

The NCHR member lauded Khattab's potential and experience at both national and international levels.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi Gebali announced Monday 4/10/2021the house approval of the new members of the NCHR.

Khattab was chosen as the president of the NCHR while ambassador Mahmoud Karem was chosen as the vice-president.

The new members are:

- Mohamed Anas Qassem

- George Ishaq Gerges

- Mohamed Sameh Amr Bander

- Hoda Ragheb Awad

- Nivene Abdel Meneim Mosaad

- Noha Ali Bakr

- Abdel Gawwad Ahmed Abdel Hamid

- Rabha Fathi Shafiq

- Nehad Abul Qomsan

- Hani Ibrahim Fahmi

- Walaa Gad El Karim Othman

- Ghada Mahmoud Hammam

- Mohamed Mamdouh Galal Abdel Halim

- Alaa Sayed Kamel Shalaby

- Ezzat Ibrahim Mikhail Yousef

- Noha Talaat Abdel Latif

- Mahmoud Saad Bassioni

- Samira Loka Ebskharoun

- Wafa Benjamin Basta

- Essam Shiha

- Mohamed Anwar Esmat El Sadat

- Dina Hisham

- Mohamed Abbas Khalil

- Said Abdel Hafeez Darwish

- Ismail Abdel Rahman Mohamed

- Ayman Gaafar Zohri.

MENA