President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued Decree No. 446 of 2021 appointing 48 female members of the State Lawsuits Authority and the Administrative Prosecution Authority as assistant counselors at the Council of State.

Under the same decree, 50 female members of the State Lawsuits Authority and the Administrative Prosecution Authority have been named deputies of the Council of State.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Monday4/10/2021.