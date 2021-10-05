Africa: Over 93 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Africa

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31.

Cape Town — As of October 5, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,344,554 while over 93,541,467 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 212,239 and 7,641,380 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,906,851 and 87,819 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 935,560 ), Tunisia ( 708,382 ), Ethiopia ( 349,231 ), Libya ( 342,558 ), Egypt ( 307,569 ) and Kenya ( 250,191 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

