South Africa: President to Host Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium

5 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the second Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA21) this week.

The symposium, which is organised by the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency, will be held under the theme: 'Quality infrastructure for development, recovery and inclusive growth.'

The symposium will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, the Investment and Infrastructure Office will hold a media briefing on Wednesday, which will unpack the thematic focus areas of the symposium and by extension the 2021 infrastructure pipeline.

The briefing will be addressed by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille and her deputy Noxolo Kiviet, Minister of Foresrtry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi as well as the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana.

Part B of the press briefing will be led by the Head of Infrastructure and Investment in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. He will be joined by the Executive Vice President of Energy Business for Sasol, Priscillah Mabelane, who will make an announcement on an investment made by Sasol into green hydrogen in South Africa.

He will also be joined by the Head of the Infrastructure Fund, Mohale Rakgate who will unveil the Infrastructure Fund Pipeline. The infrastructure pipeline is geared to boost demand and ensure effective coordination of all infrastructure players. It will also formalise systematic engagement with all role players.

"It is envisaged that the pipeline will also contribute to building a resilient economy by accelerating the delivery of infrastructure," said the Presidency on Tuesday.

The programme for SIDSSA21 can be viewed at https://sidssa.org.za

