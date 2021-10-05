Rwanda: 13 Terror Suspects Arrested in Rwanda

2 October 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

Police in Rwanda have arrested 13 terror suspects who were planning to bomb buildings in Kigali.

The police investigations carried out so far reveal that the suspects have been working with the long-standing insurgent group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is affiliated to the Islamic State group based in North Kivu, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Among the paraphernalia recovered by the police from the suspects were materials for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) such as wires and nails. Phones and videos with radical information were also recovered.

It was established that the suspects had mapped out Kigali City Tower, Downtown and Nyabugogo bus stations, some of the busiest spots in Kigali for the bombing.

The police received intelligence tips from the members of the public regarding the hideout of the terror gang, upon which they encumbered and arrested them. After interrogation, it was found out that the planned bombing was a retaliation to the military action by Rwandan forces in Mozambique.

The suspects are set to be charged with conspiring to commit a crime and being members of a terrorist organisation, among other charges.

If found guilty, they could face up to 25 years in jail term.

The latest terror threats come after the 2019 terrorist attacks that left 20 people dead in the northern part of Rwanda, bordering DR Congo.

The attacks were linked to the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) opposition party based in DR Congo. 21 members of the movement's military wing, including the "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, were sentenced to 3 to 25 years in prison.

