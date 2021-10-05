Rwanda/Uganda: Midfielder Djihad Bizimana Ruled Out of Uganda Cranes Tie

AMAVUBI holding midfielder Djihad Bizimana will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier match against the Uganda Cranes slated for October 7 at Kigali Stadium.

According to Ferwafa spokesperson, Jules Karangwa, the Rwandan international midfielder who plays for Koninklijke Maatschappij Sportkring Deinze [K.M.S.K. Deinze] tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test.

Meanwhile other professional players have joined residential camp and they include; Meddie Kagere, Salomon Nirisarike, Emery Mvuyekure, Yannick Mukunzi, Clement Buhake, Rafael YORK, Bryan Clovis Ngwabije.

However, Thierry Manzi, Abdoul Rwatubyaye, Emmanuel Imanishimwe will jet in the country on Tuesday and Ange Mutsinzi will be the last player to join camp on Wednesday.

After playing the first leg, Amavubi will again face Uganda at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende for the return leg on October 10 in Kampala as the two sides seek a ticket for the 2022 World Cup.

After two games in Group E, Mali are leading by four points, followed by Kenya with two points, Uganda third with two points while Rwanda is last with one point.

Thursday

Rwanda vs Uganda